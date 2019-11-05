Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 160 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,039,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

HRC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.93. 6,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $111.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

