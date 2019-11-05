Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 68,541 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

