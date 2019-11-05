Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,969,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,818,000.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,723. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

