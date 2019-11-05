Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chase accounts for about 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chase stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,341. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $80.51 and a 52-week high of $122.99.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

