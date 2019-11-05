Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 164.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. 8,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,366. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,023,005.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $448,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $3,155,979. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.