Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Flushing Financial makes up 1.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 6,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,803. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $618.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

