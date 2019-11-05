Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 69.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

