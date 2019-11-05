TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

TESS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $13.14 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $59,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

