Tervita (TEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tervita (TSE:TEV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Tervita to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE TEV traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.75. The stock has a market cap of $836.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$5.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEV. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

