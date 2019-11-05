Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

TBNK opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $289.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $29,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,333.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $59,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

