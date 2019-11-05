Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,996,000 after acquiring an additional 605,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,941 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 336,732 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

