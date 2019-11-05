Terex (NYSE:TEX) Cut to Hold at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.46.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 913,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,308. Terex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,542. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 132.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after buying an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Terex by 40.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

