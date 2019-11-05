Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director John C. Huffard, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.72. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 40.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

