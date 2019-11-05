Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Set at $112.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $92.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,101,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $169,956.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,086 shares of company stock worth $17,364,698. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

