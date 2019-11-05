Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $336,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.17. 1,025,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

