Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 266,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,708. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

