Telecom Argentina (TEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Telecom Argentina to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts expect Telecom Argentina to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TEO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.89. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

