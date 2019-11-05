Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

TDOC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 494,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.39. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,057 shares of company stock worth $5,336,085. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 558,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 551,755 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

