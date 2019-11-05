Teladoc Health Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.58). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

NYSE TDOC opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,085. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

