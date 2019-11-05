Team (NYSE:TISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

TISI stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 15,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,958. Team has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Team had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $315.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Team will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Team news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $32,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Team by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,686,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Team by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Team by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Team by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

