TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.10

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.10 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 4393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTDKY. ValuEngine lowered shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK Corp will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

