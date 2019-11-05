TD Securities Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $47.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. Methanex has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Methanex’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $141,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 48.2% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $2,224,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

