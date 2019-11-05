TD Securities Increases Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target to $37.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

OSB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 201,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,138. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.46.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.09 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Norbord’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norbord will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Norbord by 310.0% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Norbord by 40.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

