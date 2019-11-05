Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.65. 74,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,855. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $331.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $52,176.96. Insiders sold 484,313 shares of company stock worth $8,609,469 in the last ninety days. 39.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $474,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

