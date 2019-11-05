Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

TH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

In related news, Director Eli Baker bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.