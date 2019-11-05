Target Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1,759.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00221172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

