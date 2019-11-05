Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. 2,193,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,265. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 308,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $21,679,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,893.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,221 shares of company stock valued at $31,109,085. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

