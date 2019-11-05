T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.54.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,822. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,042,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,887,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

