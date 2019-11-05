Syscoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and Bittylicious. Syscoin has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $1.28 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00672211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001160 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 569,291,493 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Binance, YoBit, Bittylicious, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

