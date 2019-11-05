Synovus Financial Corp Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $180.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

