Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.04 and its 200 day moving average is $214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

