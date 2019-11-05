Synovus Financial Corp Buys 7,251 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after purchasing an additional 599,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,554,000 after purchasing an additional 132,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 209,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

