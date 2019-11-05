Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,349 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 261,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,470. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.