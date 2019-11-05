Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,307.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 536,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,653,000 after acquiring an additional 531,373 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,419,000 after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,415,000 after acquiring an additional 382,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,997,000 after acquiring an additional 260,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $107.24. 26,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

