SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) SVP Simon Leung Sells 1,000 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simon Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $113,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $105,660.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

