Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,176,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,503,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 352,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Symantec alerts:

NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 8,130,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $223,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.