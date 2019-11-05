Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sykes Enterprises updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-0.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

