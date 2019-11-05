Switch (SWCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Switch to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Switch has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Switch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.50. Switch has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

