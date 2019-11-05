Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a CHF 106.90 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 107.04.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

