SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of SurModics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. SurModics has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $550.01 million, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that SurModics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $549,890. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in SurModics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 927,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SurModics by 596.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 85,592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SurModics by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SurModics by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 60,728 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

