Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 802,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,453. The stock has a market cap of $429.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.35. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, COO Jason Eric Evans bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,347.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 188,585 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

