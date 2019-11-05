Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SUPN. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar bought 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

