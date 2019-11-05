Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at $111,526.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.