SunTrust Banks Boosts LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $40.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 197,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

