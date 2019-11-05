SunTrust Banks Analysts Give CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) a $78.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2019 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

