Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 312,954 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $4,688,050.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,984,002 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,861,191 shares of company stock worth $92,527,174 and have sold 79,822 shares worth $1,343,199. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sunrun by 301.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.