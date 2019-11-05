SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Up 2.8%

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, approximately 43 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

