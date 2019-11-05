Suncor Energy’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.38.

Shares of SU opened at C$41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.76. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$35.53 and a 52-week high of C$46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total value of C$4,093,569.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

