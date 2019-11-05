SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

NASDAQ SMMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,043. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.