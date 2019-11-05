Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Summer Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214. Summer Energy has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Summer Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter.

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

